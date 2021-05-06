Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 229,631 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229,631 shares during the period. Chegg makes up approximately 1.8% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $50,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Chegg by 19.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

CHGG traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.40. 37,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,844. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.