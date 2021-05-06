Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 19,480 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $19,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 89,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $95.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,719. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

