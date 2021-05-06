Emerald Advisers LLC Has $25.46 Million Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,014 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.06% of Model N worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Model N by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,960. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,816 shares of company stock worth $1,174,160. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

