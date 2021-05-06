Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NV5 Global stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,368. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.80.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

