Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 66,350 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. 6,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -214.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

