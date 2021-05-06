EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.28 billion.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

EME traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $122.88. 3,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

