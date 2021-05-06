ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0171 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $47.64 million and $5.69 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00083592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.82 or 0.00805219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00101706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,197.63 or 0.08984698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,477,172 coins and its circulating supply is 2,781,445,190 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

