Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.32). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($8.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

