Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani Sells 14,733 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Janesh Moorjani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elastic alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $1,692,674.37.

On Monday, March 1st, Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84.

Elastic stock opened at $110.65 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Elastic by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.