EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Insider Adam Reynolds Sells 500,000 Shares

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £365,000 ($476,874.84).

EKF stock opened at GBX 71 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £323.05 million and a PE ratio of 29.58. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from EKF Diagnostics’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. EKF Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

