Edward J. Wehmer Sells 500 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.02. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $135.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

