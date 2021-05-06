Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE:EPC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $39.94. 491,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $2,369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.