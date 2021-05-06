Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Sells $339,500.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $973.81 million, a P/E ratio of 152.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.