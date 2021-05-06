Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Sells $339,500.00 in Stock

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ECHO traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The stock has a market cap of $973.81 million, a P/E ratio of 152.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
ECHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
