Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
ETY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
