Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
