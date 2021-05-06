Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

ETN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.44. 45,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

