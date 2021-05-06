Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.00 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.