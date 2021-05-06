Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.280-1.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $21.17. 12,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $1,303,430. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.