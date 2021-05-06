East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.85.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,916 shares of company stock valued at $287,974. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $11,610,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

