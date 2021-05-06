Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 386 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 105,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,569. The company has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.