Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 213 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $1,596,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ball by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 10,885.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 23,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,383. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

