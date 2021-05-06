Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 251 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $607.01. 20,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,618. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $613.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.