Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $388.64. 7,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,294. The company has a market cap of $108.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

