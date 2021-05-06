Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,597. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.27 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

