Eads & Heald Wealth Management Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.49. 27,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

