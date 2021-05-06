DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHL. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €49.82 ($58.62).

SHL stock opened at €49.09 ($57.75) on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion and a PE ratio of 32.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

