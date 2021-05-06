Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $404.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

