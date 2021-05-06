Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

