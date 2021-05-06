Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $228.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

