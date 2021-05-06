Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,753 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 53,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $450.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

