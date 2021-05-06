Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,170 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,170 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,579 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after buying an additional 989,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

