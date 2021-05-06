Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.