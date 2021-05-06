Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,078 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.38 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

