Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,993 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.