Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,711,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after buying an additional 207,996 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $122.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

