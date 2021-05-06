Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 2,206 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

