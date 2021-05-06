Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $30.65

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $32.40. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 412 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,802 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.