Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DREUF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of DREUF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

