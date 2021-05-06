Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.81.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 409,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.99. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$8.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.19. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.