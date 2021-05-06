Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.53 during trading on Wednesday. Dream Impact Trust has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $5.54.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

