Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

DFH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a sector perform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. Dream Finders Homes has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

