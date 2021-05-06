DraftKings (DKNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect DraftKings to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DraftKings to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $56.18 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

