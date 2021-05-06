Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 7,503 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $258.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

