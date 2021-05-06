Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 340 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.88 and its 200 day moving average is $125.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

