Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK opened at $253.07 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

