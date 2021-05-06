Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 227.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Insiders have sold a total of 70,422,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,441,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.