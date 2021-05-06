Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 56,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 680,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,616 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.