Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.