Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Dover worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Dover by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $150.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.