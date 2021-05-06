Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.450 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:DEI traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $31.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.